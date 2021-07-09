Community Builder: Honoring Earl McLeod

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For nearly four decades, Earl McLeod has been working to make our community better while serving as Executive Director of the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina.

“Our motto is building a better community, and we take that seriously. We build homes and we think we want to give back to the community,” said Earl McLeod, Executive Director, Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina.

“Indirectly, Earl has helped tens of thousands of families buy a home in South Carolina that probably would have cost more or been more complicated had it not been for his efforts,” said Stewart Mungo, Chairman Emeritus, Mungo Homes.

In 1993, McLeod led the establishment of the Building Industry Charitable Foundation, which works to better the community through projects like Camp Cole and through the foundation’s scholarship program, which has helped make college more affordable for hundreds of recipients.

“Earl worked tirelessly for the establishment of the Columbia Homebuilders Charitable Foundation, which has done tremendous, good work in the community here. In addition to that, any time there has been an emergency here in the community Earl has been the first one to rally his troops to come to the aid of those less fortunate,” said Mungo.

After a 38-year career dedicated to building a better community, it’s only fitting for McLeod to be named a Community Builder at his retirement party.

“We’d like to thank him for all of his efforts. He’s always there for whatever happens. Rivers, flooding, hurricanes, whatever is needed, Earl is always on site. Including being babysitter. We wanted to present him with a Community Builder award,” said Mungo.

“It’s a great honor for me to be associated with Mungo Homes, the Mungo Family and their Foundation because I know what they’ve done for this community. And for them to choose to recognize me as a Community Builder is one of the greatest thrills of my life,” said McLeod.

Congratulations to Earl McLeod, our newest Community Builder.

