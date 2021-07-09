CDC reports ‘unprecedented’ summer spike in respiratory virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The CDC warned healthcare providers that the South may see a spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this summer. Local pediatricians say we’ve arrived at the peak of the case increase.

RSV is typically a winter virus, peaking in January and February in most years. The CDC says the spike in cases coincides with the decrease in public health precautions such as social distancing and mask wearing related to the pandemic.

The virus affects infants and the elderly most commonly and most severely, according to health professionals, but RSV did not spike significantly during the pandemic, so toddlers and infants now are especially vulnerable. Dr. Kyle Guyton, pediatrician at SouthernMED Pediatrics, says the RSV surge comes as a surprise to parents and healthcare professionals alike.

“We anticipated that we were going to see a shift of our normal seasonality to viral infections,” says Guyton. “Honestly, we kind of anticipated it to be flu, we really didn’t anticipate RSV to be the one.”

The summer surge in cases didn’t leave much time for parents to become aware of the rise in viruses to protect their children. Lindsay Fain, a local Lexington mother, says she was surprised to find out her 6-month-old daughter tested positive for RSV.

“It was so quick she woke up and she was wheezing, all of a sudden, and it was really scary,” says Fain.

Fain says her daughter was sent home from daycare due to her RSV symptoms, along with 7 other children this week. She added that her pediatrician’s office has not had space in the waiting room this week, so she has waited for appointments in her car.

The CDC reports a positive percentage rate of 32.2% in South Carolina and a 28.8% positive rate nationwide. The CDC reported, at the highest, a 16% positive rate in the state from November 2020 to February 2021, which is the normal season for spikes in RSV cases.

Treatment for RSV can range from just keeping the child comfortable to using nebulizer treatments for breathing in more severe cases.

Dr. Daniel Brown, a pediatric pulmonologist at Prisma Health, says it’s too early to tell if we will have our regular spike in cases this winter.

“Everything is new, it seems lately, so I don’t know what’s going to happen this fall. It’ll be interesting to see if we have the same number of cases, or if it’s maybe fewer,” says Brown.

Physicians say we should still be masking up when appropriate, washing our hands regularly, and staying away from others who are showing symptoms to protect infants and the elderly from the virus.

