SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington man arrested, charged with murder

Jabin Elliotte Trapp
Jabin Elliotte Trapp(Lexington County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man has been arrested and charged with murder, officials say.

According to Chief Terrence Green, Jabin Elliotte Trapp, 49, of Lexington was arrested in connection with the death of 49-year-old Parrish Scott Phillips of Chapin.

Officials say the homicide occurred in the 100 block of Freedom Drive on the afternoon of June 27.

RELATED STORY | One killed in Lexington shooting

When officers were dispatched to the shooting, they say they found the Phillips deceased and laying in the backyard with several gunshots to the upper body.

During the investigation officers say it was found that Trapp and Phillips had been involved in an argument that ended when Trapp shot the victim several times.

Officials say Trapp has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

John Meredith Jennings
Richland School District Two employee arrested for sexual conduct with minors, officials say
Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Avenue and Park Street in downtown Columbia.
Shooting in downtown Columbia leaves 1 man hurt
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.
Ex-prosecutor disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court

Latest News

McMaster said he wanted DHEC to “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local...
Gov. McMaster rebuffs Federal ‘Door to Door’ vaccine efforts
Law enforcement officials checked out car seats to make sure they were properly installed.
Free drive-thru child safety check offered in Lexington
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster wants to prohibit door-to-door vaccination efforts in SC
250 cyclists are riding 252 miles from Simpsonville to Mt. Pleasant to raise money to fight...
From the mountains to the coast, cyclists riding to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s