Lexington man arrested, charged with murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man has been arrested and charged with murder, officials say.

According to Chief Terrence Green, Jabin Elliotte Trapp, 49, of Lexington was arrested in connection with the death of 49-year-old Parrish Scott Phillips of Chapin.

Officials say the homicide occurred in the 100 block of Freedom Drive on the afternoon of June 27.

When officers were dispatched to the shooting, they say they found the Phillips deceased and laying in the backyard with several gunshots to the upper body.

During the investigation officers say it was found that Trapp and Phillips had been involved in an argument that ended when Trapp shot the victim several times.

Officials say Trapp has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

