1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One brother’s charges have been dismissed and one police officer has been fired and charged as body cam footage from controversial arrests in Rock Hill was released.

The news was announced as the body camera video footage was shown during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Police arrested brothers Travis and Ricky Price near the Valero gas station on Willowbrook Avenue in Rock Hill on Wednesday, June 23.

Ricky Price was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a pistol unlawfully, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest.

Travis Price was originally charged with hindering police.

On Thursday, Rock Hill City Solicitor Chisa J. Putman said Travis Price was charged with hindering police in error and Travis’s charges were dismissed and expunged from his record.

“We wanted to get it right,” Solicitor Putman said. She says Police Chief Chris Watts recognized there were concerns.

Putman says she reviewed the body cam footage last week and dismissed Travis’s charges on Thursday.

Rock Hill police officers Sergeant Shaun Watson and Officer Jonathan Moreno were put on administrative leave following the arrests.

On Thursday, Police Chief Chris Watts says Officer Moreno has been fired not properly deescalating the situation. Officials did not say when Moreno was fired.

Solicitor Kevin Brackett says he has also asked SLED to charge Moreno with third-degree assault and battery.

*Three different angles of the full-length body cam videos of the arrests can viewed below. Strong language and violence is in the videos. Viewer discretion is advised.*

The Price family attorney Justin Bamburg was at the press conference and could be seen patting Travis on the back.

Travis was joined by Bamburg, State Representative John King and Black Lives Matter Rock Hill representative Maurice Sutter after the Thursday police press conference, talking for the first time after being exonerated.

When Travis previously addressed the public, his lawyers asked the Rock Hill Police Department to drop all charges against their client. They showed surveillance video and other evidence of the arrests that they say contradicts law enforcement’s narrative of what happened.

During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because the solicitor says he wants people to see the action all at once. These four angles are what officials are deeming the “relevant” video.

Travis Price speaks after charges dismissed from Rock Hill arrests Travis Price and family attorney Justin Bamberg are speaking after Travis's charges were dismissed and expunged from his record in a controversial arrest in Rock Hill. https://bit.ly/2SYMTor Posted by WBTV News on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Officer Moreno also spoke at Thursday’s press conference, apologizing to the police department and Travis Price directly.

“I’m here to be held accountable for my actions. I hope the community will accept my apology. I hope my brothers and sisters in law enforcement will accept my apology. Travis Price, I hope you accept my apology, I’m sorry,” Moreno said.

After he spoke, Moreno was taken to the detention center to be booked, according to the solicitor.

Travis just nodded as Moreno asked to accept his apology. This video shows him being taken to the detention center by SLED and York Co. deputies to be booked. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/0qJyGbuLd8 — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) July 8, 2021

There have been several questions surrounding a K-9 that could be seen near the arrests in the video. Chief Watts spoke on this during the press conference.

Chief Watts says the K-9 didn’t bite Ricky or Travis and a taser was never used. He also said the K-9 is allowed to be used in these types of situations, but shouldn’t have been used in this one.

During a preliminary hearing for Ricky Price last week, the names of all of the Rock Hill police officers that were involved in that case were made public record. Those Rock Hill Police Officers at the scene were Sergeant Shaun Watson, Officer Matthew Palmer, now former officer Jonathan Moreno and Officer Jonathan Soto.

Jonathan Moreno (York County Sheriff's Office | York County Sheriff's Office)

Warrants were also released by police to provide more details about the case against Ricky whose arrest led to protests in the city. Police also previously provided a press release detailing the events of the arrests from their perspective.

Police were questioned on some inconsistencies in their original press release in comparison to what was shown on the videos of the arrests.

That original press release said Travis Price “used his body to bump the officers backward” and “shoved officers, refusing to comply with orders.”

Chief Watts was asked twice about these statements and only responded with “Travis didn’t initially comply either.”

