What to do when your pet is bitten or stung

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With today’s rain, you may see more fire ants rise to the surface of their mound colonies in your yard. What if your furry family member gets in that? Or suffers from a spider bite, bee sting, or snake bite?

Help is here. Dr. Wendy King is with Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic in Elgin. Known around town as the Pet Vet, Dr. King has advice on how to treat your animal at home and how to know when you need to get your pet to the veterinarian for emergency care.

Dr. King had a companion with her today on the show – a six-week-old kitten named Flip Flop. If interested in adopting Flip Flop, contact Cat Around Town Project at http://cataroundtownproject.org/.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.