Unexpected visitors come to clean up a presidential mess

The large presidential busts of Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush off Highway 79 going into Hermosa were vandalized with spray paint. But, one family decided to take action.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ron, John, and George are the welcoming committee on the front lawn of the Southern Hills RV Park and Campground.

“They’re a good way to mark our campground, we say watch for the three president’s heads, so the president’s heads are a big part of kind of the campground atmosphere,’ said Jerry Styles, owner of Southern Hills RV Park and Campground.

But, on Monday night, the presidential busts of Reagan and George H. W. Bush were vandalized with red spray paint.

“We came in on Sunday, got our pictures taken by the presidential heads, down below by the sign, and then yesterday morning when we left, we saw the cops out there and it was vandalized,” said Margo Cysewski, an RV camper at Southern Hills RV Park and Campground, “But it shouldn’t have happened, so yeah just really upset.”

The Custer County Sheriff’s office is investigating, while the campground’s owner was ready to cover up the graffiti, one Texas family had other ideas.

“Well we were driving, my mom and dad told me about the painting and I wanted to turn around the car and go erase it,” said William Thompson, visiting from Texas with his family.

The Thompson family has been traveling in an RV from Texas across the country to gather stories of faith, family, and freedom. Then they decided to detour their planned trip to Mount Rushmore.

“It was William’s idea, he said well then we should turn around and fix it, shouldn’t we. So I said, you’re right, William. It may just take a bucket of paint or just a little bit of soap and water and we’ll see how far that goes,” said Andy Thompson, father of the family visiting from Texas.

And, thanks to the Thompson’s, the Reagan and Bush are back to looking very presidential.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

