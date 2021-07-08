Three arrested in connection with fatal shooting at mobile home park

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people have been arrested after a man was found shot at a mobile home park in Sumter County, officials say.

According to officials, Xavier Ja’von Ballard, 29, was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a mobile home park in Sumter near Shaw Air Force Base.

Jamie Golden Jr., 18, of Sumter, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Zyarriah Myers, 19, of Dalzell, is charged with murder. Quincy Dubose, 24, of Sumter, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Officials say the shooting reportedly occurred after an altercation between Ballard and Myers, who were previously in a relationship.

Deputies say Golden Jr., Myers’ current boyfriend, arrived at the mobile home park sometime later.

According to deputies, Golden Jr. admitted to shooting Ballard during an interview.

All three subjects were booked at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.