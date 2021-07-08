SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Three arrested in connection with fatal shooting at mobile home park

Quincy Dubose, Jamie Golden Jr., and Zyarriah Myers
Quincy Dubose, Jamie Golden Jr., and Zyarriah Myers(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people have been arrested after a man was found shot at a mobile home park in Sumter County, officials say.

According to officials, Xavier Ja’von Ballard, 29, was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a mobile home park in Sumter near Shaw Air Force Base.

Jamie Golden Jr., 18, of Sumter, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Zyarriah Myers, 19, of Dalzell, is charged with murder. Quincy Dubose, 24, of Sumter, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Officials say the shooting reportedly occurred after an altercation between Ballard and Myers, who were previously in a relationship.

Deputies say Golden Jr., Myers’ current boyfriend, arrived at the mobile home park sometime later.

According to deputies, Golden Jr. admitted to shooting Ballard during an interview.

All three subjects were booked at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Elsa moves north of South Carolina today, storms possible this afternoon

Latest News

At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired as body cam video released from controversial Rock Hill arrests
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
John Meredith Jennings
Richland School District Two employee arrested for sexual conduct with minors, officials say
SC reports 257 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Thursday