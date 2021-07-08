Teen arrested, accused of attempted murder in Lexington, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lexington, officials say.

According to the Lexington Police Department, Roosevelt Erik Garway, Jr. was arrested Thursday. He is accused of firing a gun at an occupied home on Coventry Lakes Drive after an alleged argument on social media.

RELATED STORY | Shot fired at house in Lexington over social media argument, police say

Detectives issued warrants for Garway on June 30 for attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators say Patrick Riley Prewitt, 19, of Lexington is believed to have been the suspected driver at the time of the shooting. Officials say Prewitt was arrested on June 29. He was charged with criminal conspiracy.

Garway is currently at the Lexington County Detention Center with a bond of $23,000. Officials say there will be additional restrictions if released from jail.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.