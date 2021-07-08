SC reports 257 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday, the Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 119 new confirmed cases and 138 new probable cases of the virus. Those numbers are accurate as of July 6.

The difference between confirmed and probable cases is based on the type of test a person receives. Probable cases are treated as confirmed cases by doctors, DHEC says.

To see confirmed and probable cases by county, click or tap here .

DHEC also announced one new confirmed death and zero probable deaths.

While DHEC is reassured by a downward trend in cases and deaths, officials said the Delta variant has been classified as a “Variant of Concern” by the CDC .

The Delta variant “carries a higher rate of transmission and a greater chance of severe disease than other COVID-19 variants,” DHEC officials said Thursday.

For now, four cases of the variant have been reported across the state -- but DHEC said testing for the variant has not been widespread yet, meaning “there are likely other undetected cases of the variant.” To see where variants have been identified, check out the “Tracking MIS-C and Virus Variants” section further down in this article.

Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said the Delta variant can be dangerous for younger people.

THE LATEST

“Only 17,000 South Carolinians age 20-24 have received at least one shot, which is by far the lowest vaccination number for any eligible age group in the state. We need to change that,” Traxler said. “The Delta variant especially can be dangerous even for this age group. In addition, unvaccinated young adults could carry the variant and pass it to their parents, grandparents, and other vulnerable people in our communities.”

The best way to protect against the Delta variant, and any other COVID-19 variant, is vaccination, Traxler said.

“We understand COVID-19 vaccination comes with questions and concerns,” the doctor said. “We strongly urge all eligible folks to become educated with science-based, accurate facts and to make the decision to get these life-saving doses.”

COVID-19 VACCINES

Everyone over the age of 12 in South Carolina is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Get more details and make an appointment by clicking or tapping here .

As of July 5, DHEC reported that of vaccine-eligible South Carolina residents:

48.8% have received at least one vaccine -- 2,097,918 people

43.0% are fully vaccinated -- 1,845,805 people

TRACKING PERCENT POSITIVE

Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed.

DHEC says the percent positive from the 2,891 molecular tests most recently reported to them was 5.8% (not including antibody tests).

COVID-19 TESTING

DHEC encourages everyone who is out and about in the community to get tested routinely, at least each month.

Find testing locations by clicking or tapping here .

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

*This information has not been updated on DHEC’s website since Tuesday, June 29.

As of Tuesday, DHEC says 72.43% of inpatient beds in South Carolina are in use while 65.37% of ICU beds are in use.

There are 127 hospitalized patients who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having it and awaiting a test, DHEC said. Of those patients, 35 are in the ICU.

DHEC is reporting 1,947 ventilators available in the state with 380 of them in use. COVID-19 patients account for 14 of those.

Click here for more information on hospital bed occupancy by county .

For information on nursing homes and long-term care facilities impacted by the virus, click or tap here .

TRACKING MIS-C AND VIRUS VARIANTS

DHEC has a dashboard that shows the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

It also shows how many cases of different variants have been found in the state, by type.

To date, there have been four reported cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

KEY INDICATORS OF COVID-19 IN SC

Below is DHEC’s Key Indicators dashboard. It’s meant to give an “at-a-glance view” of important data points used to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

It shows trends in cases, testing, deaths, hospitalizations, and more.

DHEC says all of these factors need to be considered when evaluating the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

