Richland School District Two employee arrested for sexual conduct with minors, officials say

John Meredith Jennings
John Meredith Jennings(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland School District Two employee has been arrested for alleged sexual conduct with minors, officials say.

John Meredith Jennings, 64, is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Jennings is a Reading Interventionist at Longleaf Middle School. He has been placed on administrative leave following board policy.

Officials say Jennings allegedly sexually assaulted a minor female who was between the ages of 6 and 9-years old between 2014 and 2017.

According to officials, he is also accused of inappropriately touching another female who was between the ages of 10 and 13-years-old. The allegations were reported to the Columbia Police Department in March. Since that time, the Columbia Police Department Special Victims Unit has been investigating.

Officials say Jennings turned himself in on July 7.

“District and school administrators are very concerned about these charges but at this time we have no information that indicates that the alleged incidents are connected with the school,” said Richland Two Public Information Officer, Libby Roof.

Jennings was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

