Power outages reported across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Richland County on Thursday morning, but that number is dropping as crews work to restore power.

Numerous other counties in the Midlands are also reporting outages as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through the area.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, there are 1,475 customers without power due in Richland County as of 6:15 a.m.

Between Dominion Energy , Duke Energy and the SC Electric Cooperatives , there are numerous outages reported.

Here is the breakdown by county:

Calhoun County: 22 outages

Clarendon County: 23 outages

Fairfield County: 15 outages

Kershaw County: 16 outages

Lee County: 2 outages

Lexington County: 33 outages

Orangeburg County: 6 outages

Richland County: 1,488 outages

Sumter: 34 outages

This story will be updated.

