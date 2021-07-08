Power outages reported across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Richland County on Thursday morning, but that number is dropping as crews work to restore power.
Numerous other counties in the Midlands are also reporting outages as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through the area.
According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, there are 1,475 customers without power due in Richland County as of 6:15 a.m.
Between Dominion Energy, Duke Energy and the SC Electric Cooperatives, there are numerous outages reported.
Here is the breakdown by county:
Calhoun County: 22 outages
Clarendon County: 23 outages
Fairfield County: 15 outages
Kershaw County: 16 outages
Lee County: 2 outages
Lexington County: 33 outages
Orangeburg County: 6 outages
Richland County: 1,488 outages
Sumter: 34 outages
This story will be updated.
