Police: Man threatened to kill then rape woman and her daughter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a felony charge after police say he threatened to kill then rape a woman and her daughter.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge 50-year-old James Jordan Eakes with first-degree terroristic threatening.

The alleged incident happened on June 18 at a home in the 200-block of South Nisbett.

The victim told police that Eakes entered her home with a handgun and threatened to kill her and her daughter.

The daughter told investigators she was on the phone with her mom when she heard Eakes threaten to kill them both and then rape them.

“Both females stated that they were in fear of their lives because James Eakes has a violent past” the affidavit stated.

The court documents also noted that Eakes “is using drugs heavily…and is known to carry a firearm regularly.”

After reviewing the case, Fowler set Eakes’ bond at $25,000 and ordered him to have no contact with either victim.

