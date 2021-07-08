SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: Man threatened to kill then rape woman and her daughter

James Jordan Eakes, 50, Jonesboro Parole violation, terroristic threatening, assisting other...
James Jordan Eakes, 50, Jonesboro Parole violation, terroristic threatening, assisting other agencies (7/1)(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a felony charge after police say he threatened to kill then rape a woman and her daughter.

Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge 50-year-old James Jordan Eakes with first-degree terroristic threatening.

The alleged incident happened on June 18 at a home in the 200-block of South Nisbett.

The victim told police that Eakes entered her home with a handgun and threatened to kill her and her daughter.

The daughter told investigators she was on the phone with her mom when she heard Eakes threaten to kill them both and then rape them.

“Both females stated that they were in fear of their lives because James Eakes has a violent past” the affidavit stated.

The court documents also noted that Eakes “is using drugs heavily…and is known to carry a firearm regularly.”

After reviewing the case, Fowler set Eakes’ bond at $25,000 and ordered him to have no contact with either victim.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Elsa moves north of South Carolina today, storms possible this afternoon

Latest News

Dejuan Tremaine Shell
Officer shoved, injured mother of his child in front of child, warrant says
Roosevelt Erik Garway Jr.
Teen arrested, accused of attempted murder in Lexington, deputies say
Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC is establishing a new facility in Kershaw County.
$150 million investment to bring nearly 300 new jobs to Kershaw County
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Elsa moves north of South Carolina today, storms possible this afternoon