SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: California man shoots, kills armed home intruder

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.

The Fairfield Police Department announced a 27-year-old man from Suisun City entered a home Tuesday morning while a married couple in their 60s were having breakfast.

The husband called 911 after the man broke into the couple’s home by breaking through a door, police said. The homeowner shot him with his legally-owned gun out of fear for their safety.

Police found the intruder across the street in possession of a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead minutes after the shooting. The intruder was out on parole after being convicted of a previous violent crime.

The Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is handling the case.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Elsa moves north of South Carolina today, storms possible this afternoon

Latest News

Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion
Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Dept. discusses the Wednesday shooting that...
Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer
Delta variant cases rising in half of U.S. states
Delta variant cases increase in half of U.S. states
At least 100 people protested outside a police department in outrage over a Facebook video...
LIVE: Body cam video from controversial arrests of Rock Hill brothers being released