Officer shoved, injured mother of his child in front of child, warrant says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A Spartanburg police officer is charged with domestic violence, officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say.

Arrest warrants state Dejuan Tremaine Shell, 25, got into a physical altercation on July 7 and shoved the mother of his child, causing injuries while the child was present.

Shell is charged with second-degree domestic violence, a warrant indicates.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Spartanburg Police Department.

Shell was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.