OCSD program to start late because of storm; SCSU morning workouts suspended

(Live 5)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County School District is delaying the start of Thursday’s Summer Extravaganza by one hour to ensure safe travel in the wake of Elsa.

Summer Extravaganza sites will be checked early Thursday morning for power outages. Roadways will also be checked and students residing on streets prone to flooding have been directed to use, if necessary, the designated alternative location transportation pick up at the end of their road.

Summer Extravaganza programs will dismiss Thursday at their regularly scheduled times.

Families are encouraged to check the district website for any additional updates.

At South Carolina State University, morning athletic workouts on campus have been suspended pending further notice.

Employees are urged to check forecasts, watches, and warnings before commuting to campus.

