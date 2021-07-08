Majority of COVID hospitalizations, deaths are in unvaccinated people, SC Health Dept. says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control review of COVID-19 data suggests people who are not fully vaccinated account for nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The review looked at a two-week period from June 1 through June 14 and found more than 90 percent of hospitalizations and deaths involved people who had not been fully vaccinated against the virus. Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The review studied new cases, new hospitalizations and new deaths reported during the two-week period and examined the cases for which researchers were able to determine the patients’ vaccination status. Data revealed:

94% of the 1,635 new cases (1,540 cases) were in those not fully vaccinated.

90.2% of the 92 new hospitalizations (83 cases) involved patients who were not fully vaccinated

100% of the new deaths (all 11 of them) reported were in patients who were not fully vaccinated

The overwhelming majority of people who are continuing to get COVID-19 and who are getting hospitalized and dying from this disease are those who are not fully vaccinated,” DHEC Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said. “I can’t think of a more impactful point to make that would encourage someone who hasn’t yet received their shots to do so right away.”

Since the pandemic began, DHEC confirmed 493,913 COVID-19 cases in the state and 8,661 deaths.

