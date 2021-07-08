SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Majority of COVID hospitalizations, deaths are in unvaccinated people, SC Health Dept. says

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control review of COVID-19 data suggests people who are not fully vaccinated account for nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The review looked at a two-week period from June 1 through June 14 and found more than 90 percent of hospitalizations and deaths involved people who had not been fully vaccinated against the virus. Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The review studied new cases, new hospitalizations and new deaths reported during the two-week period and examined the cases for which researchers were able to determine the patients’ vaccination status. Data revealed:

  • 94% of the 1,635 new cases (1,540 cases) were in those not fully vaccinated.
  • 90.2% of the 92 new hospitalizations (83 cases) involved patients who were not fully vaccinated
  • 100% of the new deaths (all 11 of them) reported were in patients who were not fully vaccinated

The overwhelming majority of people who are continuing to get COVID-19 and who are getting hospitalized and dying from this disease are those who are not fully vaccinated,” DHEC Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said. “I can’t think of a more impactful point to make that would encourage someone who hasn’t yet received their shots to do so right away.”

Since the pandemic began, DHEC confirmed 493,913 COVID-19 cases in the state and 8,661 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Meredith Jennings
Richland School District Two employee arrested for sexual conduct with minors, officials say
Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.
Ex-prosecutor disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court
Documents and files obtained through a Freedom of Information Act reveal investigators heard...
New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith

Latest News

McMaster said he wanted DHEC to “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local...
Gov. McMaster rebuffs Federal ‘Door to Door’ vaccine efforts
The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Avenue and Park Street in downtown Columbia.
Shooting in downtown Columbia leaves 1 man hurt
Elmwood shooting video still
VIDEO: Shooting in downtown Columbia leaves 1 man hurt
wis
FIRST ALERT: Elsa moving away from South Carolina; spotty storms this afternoon, evening
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
Deputies searching for missing teen