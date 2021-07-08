SkyView
Lexington 2 summer programs to operate on two-hour delay due to threat of severe weather

(WITN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Two has announced its onsite summer school classes and summer camps will be operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, July 8.

The delay is due to the possibility of strong winds and severe weather.

Students in summer programs will report to their district sites two hours later than the normally scheduled time. If your child rides a bus to a Lexington Two summer program, the bus will pick up your child two hours late.

School dismal will be at its normally scheduled time.

District officials will continue to monitor conditions and will notify families of any changes through its communication channels and local media.

