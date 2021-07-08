SkyView
K9 ejected from car recovering after surgery

Thirteen screws are in multiple shattered vertebrae along Loki’s neck.
By Renee Wunderlich
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Working dogs don’t typically like to take it easy, but K-9 Loki will need to rest for a while.

The dog was ejected from a deputy cruiser that crashed into a telephone pole Sunday.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said after a chase, the deputy driving had swerved to avoid an oncoming car. The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but later went home.

K-9 Loki was rushed to an area Animal Hospital, then taken to a specialist in North Carolina for surgery.

Since then, the prayers have poured in.

“Our community, the upstate, South Carolina, our whole nation has been incredible,” said the sheriff, tearing up, “You can tell we love our canines.”

Thirteen screws are in multiple shattered vertebrae along Loki’s neck.

It’s an injury some say he was lucky to survive.

Dr. Reid Wilkins, owner and chief veterinarian at Piedmont Animal Hospital, says Loki is also fortunate to be part of a law enforcement family committed to giving him another chance.

“We’ve seen some really severe injuries. The difference here is that there was the ability and willingness to go forward with treatment,” said Wilkins, who did not perform the surgery but is caring for Loki in his recovery, “A lot of times this injury would end in euthanasia... it wouldn’t be the wrong thing to do necessarily, because he does have a long road of recovery ahead. But with a dog like Loki, you’ve got to give them a chance. Because he’s got a whole lot of fight.”

Loki’s handler, Deputy Sardarius Henderson, got to see his partner for the first time Wednesday.

“Loki and I are still in the process of recovering from the incident, and if you could continue to pray for us we really appreciate it. Thank you,” Deputy Henderson said in a short movie clip the sheriff’s office sent to local media Wednesday.

Deputy Henderson will be out for the next 10 days to a week as he recovers from facial swelling from the crash, the sheriff said.

K9 Loki is trained to sniff out several kinds of drugs, plus track and chase down suspects, but because of his injuries, the sheriff says he probably won’t still be able to do all that.

The sheriff does hope, after he recovers, Loki can still serve.

“It looks like moving forward that he’s only going to be able to do the scent work. That’s not too hard on his body. So we’re in the middle of a fundraiser to hopefully pay for the medical bills - they’re quite expensive for the procedures that were done on him,” he said.

The sheriff’s office is partnering with the non-profit Protecting K-9 Heroes to fundraise for Loki’s medical bills.

The money will also go to help eventually pay for another K-9 to take up Loki’s more intensive duties.

CLICK HERE to help K-9 Loki and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

