FIRST ALERT: Elsa tracks through South Carolina today bringing heavy rain and severe weather risks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Elsa moves through the state this morning bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, plus there’s a chance of tornadic activity too!

WIS (wis)

Make sure you have the WIS First Alert Weather app and sign up for severe weather alerts in case of Tornado Warnings in your area. You can also track the storm using live radar.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

We’re tracking Elsa. The storm is expected to impact parts of the Midlands this morning with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Severe weather is also possible.

Tornado Watch has been issued for Orangeburg County until 5 a.m. today.

Today is a First Alert Day as Elsa continues pushing heavy rain in our area and the threat for isolated tornadoes. Most of the rain will likely be north of the Midlands late Thursday morning into the afternoon.

Some areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain. Turn around, don’t drown.

A few showers/storms are possible Friday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Highs in the 90s next week.

WIS (wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

Elsa will pass over the Midlands today as a tropical storm with winds gusting up to 40mph. Expect heavy rain amounting to around 1-3″ for the Central Midlands and 2-4″ for the eastern Midlands. As the storm moves north we have the risk of tornadic activity, the risk is low but a few brief spin ups cannot be ruled out. The heaviest rain looks to be over by around 8 to 10am from south to north.

WIS (wis)

WIS (wis)

WIS (wis)

With the heavy rain, we could see some flooding in spots. Please do not cross a flooded roadway, always remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

WIS (wis)

WIS (wis)

WIS (wis)

This afternoon there’s a chance of scattered showers and storms, around a 40-50% chance. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

WIS (wis)

Friday we have highs in the lower 90s and there’s a 40% chance of rain and thunder by the afternoon and into the evening. Skies are partly cloudy.

The weekend looks hot and muggy with a 30% chance of storms Saturday afternoon and a 40% chance Sunday. High temps are in the low 90s and lows are in the low 70s.

Next week has temps in the low 90s with a 20 to 30% chance of showers and storms each afternoon.

Alert Day Today (Tracking Elsa): Mostly Cloudy. Heavy AM Rain (100%). Storms Possible. Scattered afternoon storms (50%) Gusty Winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.

WIS (wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.