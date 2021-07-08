SkyView
Face masks no longer required on South Carolina school buses

Students and staff who ride state-owned school buses in South Carolina will no longer be...
Students and staff who ride state-owned school buses in South Carolina will no longer be required to wear masks, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.
By WYFF Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Students and staff who ride state-owned school buses in South Carolina will no longer be required to wear masks, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.

SCDE says school buses are now included in the state’s mask prohibition (Proviso 1.108) that was adopted by the General Assembly in the 2021-22 Appropriations Bill.

Previously, SCDE enforced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order requiring the use of face coverings on public transportation, including school buses.

However, officials have determined that the state proviso removes the requirement to enforce that order.

“The use of face coverings by students and staff on school buses and within school facilities remains a recommendation of state and federal public health officials and Proviso 1.108 does not prevent districts from encouraging the wearing of face coverings in these settings,” a memo from the department said. “However, districts may not create or enforce any policy, which would require the wearing of face coverings. Should a district decide to act contrary to this law, state funding may be withheld.”

