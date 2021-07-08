Ex-prosecutor disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina prosecutor who served time in federal prison for stealing public money for hotel rooms and foreign trips has been disbarred.

The state Supreme Court took the action Wednesday.

Justices wrote that Dan Johnson “admits misconduct, consents to disbarment, and agrees to pay costs.”

Johnson was elected the chief prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties in 2010. Federal prosecutors say he took $44,000 of public money for vacations and romantic liaisons. Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.

Johnson did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment.

