SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Ex-prosecutor disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court

Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.
Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.
By AP
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina prosecutor who served time in federal prison for stealing public money for hotel rooms and foreign trips has been disbarred.

The state Supreme Court took the action Wednesday.

Justices wrote that Dan Johnson “admits misconduct, consents to disbarment, and agrees to pay costs.”

Johnson was elected the chief prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties in 2010. Federal prosecutors say he took $44,000 of public money for vacations and romantic liaisons. Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.

Johnson did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
Elsa
SC officials urge storm preparation as Elsa tracks toward the Midlands

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Elsa moves north of South Carolina today, storms possible this afternoon
More than 1,000 power outages have been reported in Richland County, with numerous other...
Power outages reported across the Midlands
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warnings remain in effect, tornado warnings expire
TRACKING ELSA: Here's what to expect in the Midlands as Tropical Storm Elsa moves in