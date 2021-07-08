CPD offers up to $5,000 sign-up bonus as they look to hire experienced, certified officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are looking for a job in law enforcement, the Columbia Police Department is hiring. And they’re offering thousands of dollars in incentives to sign on.

CPD is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus to officers who are certified in South Carolina and a $3,500 sign-on bonus to out-of-state certified officers.

Those who are not certified can still receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus.

The bonuses will be spread out over a two-year period.

To date, CPD says they have 347 sworn officers and an authorized strength of 436. That leaves 89 positions that could be filled.

They say they are using a thorough process so not everyone who applies will not be hired.

For more information, visit www.columbiapd.net.

