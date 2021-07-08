SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

22-year-old killed in Aiken County shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Aiken man.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 o’clock this evening at a residence in the 800 block of Dillon Ave., Aiken EMS transported the victim to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where he was pronounced dead from at least from one gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jamar Q. Bush will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety and SLED are continuing with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found while searching for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
Tamar Nance is charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree burglary, kidnapping and...
Man accused of sexual assault of elderly woman in Columbia
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death

Latest News

OCSD program to start late because of storm; SCSU morning workouts suspended
Lexington 2 summer programs to operate on two-hour delay due to threat of severe weather
Tropical Storm Elsa was making its way into Georgia late Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Warning in effect for SC, Tornado Watch issued for Lowcountry as Elsa heads through Georgia
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Elsa will bring heavy rain, gusty winds to parts of the Midlands tonight into Thursday