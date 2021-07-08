SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

$150 million investment to bring nearly 300 new jobs to Kershaw County

The facility will be the company’s second in the county
Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC is establishing a new facility in Kershaw County.
Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC is establishing a new facility in Kershaw County.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A $150 million investment is expected to create nearly 300 new jobs in Kershaw County.

Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC announced plans Thursday to construct a new processing facility in Kershaw County.

Founded in 1983, Prestage Farms is family-owned with facilities in seven states and more than 2,700 employees. Prestage Farms has operated in South Carolina since 1994.

“We are proud and excited to announce the expansion of our operations here in South Carolina where we’ve been doing business since 1994,” said Prestage Farms President Dr. Ron Prestage. “We are grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project, and we look forward to success with all of our partners for many years to come.”

“Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC’s decision to invest $150 million and create 292 new jobs is a huge win for Kershaw County and the entire Palmetto State,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The new facility, located at the Governor’s Hill Industrial Park in Camden, will be the company’s second facility in the county. The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and hiring is expected to begin later in the year.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Kershaw County a $1.2 million Set-Aside Fund grant to assist with related project costs.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Elsa moves north of South Carolina today, storms possible this afternoon

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Elsa moves north of South Carolina today, storms possible this afternoon
Thirteen screws are in multiple shattered vertebrae along Loki’s neck.
K9 ejected from car recovering after surgery
Students and staff who ride state-owned school buses in South Carolina will no longer be...
Face masks no longer required on South Carolina school buses
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warning cancelled in Charleston Co., tornado warnings expire