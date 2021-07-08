$150 million investment to bring nearly 300 new jobs to Kershaw County

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A $150 million investment is expected to create nearly 300 new jobs in Kershaw County.

Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC announced plans Thursday to construct a new processing facility in Kershaw County.

Founded in 1983, Prestage Farms is family-owned with facilities in seven states and more than 2,700 employees. Prestage Farms has operated in South Carolina since 1994.

“We are proud and excited to announce the expansion of our operations here in South Carolina where we’ve been doing business since 1994,” said Prestage Farms President Dr. Ron Prestage. “We are grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project, and we look forward to success with all of our partners for many years to come.”

“Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC’s decision to invest $150 million and create 292 new jobs is a huge win for Kershaw County and the entire Palmetto State,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

The new facility, located at the Governor’s Hill Industrial Park in Camden, will be the company’s second facility in the county. The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and hiring is expected to begin later in the year.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Kershaw County a $1.2 million Set-Aside Fund grant to assist with related project costs.

