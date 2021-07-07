Two men wanted for attempted murder in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are wanted in connection with a shooting that injured one person.

Van Starling, 43, and Keyon Starling, 38, are both facing attempted murder charges.

The suspects are accused of shooting another man on the 600 block of Wildwood Lane in Lugoff.

Officials say the victim suffered two non life-threatening gunshots wounds. They were transported from the scene to an area hospital.

According to reports, both suspects fled before deputies arrived. Illegal drugs and bullet shell casings were found at the scene.

An investigation determined that the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either suspect is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

