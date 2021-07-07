SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Hickory man with dementia or cognitive impairment

Silver Alert issued for missing Hickory man with dementia or cognitive impairment
Silver Alert issued for missing Hickory man with dementia or cognitive impairment(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment was reported missing in Hickory.

Hickory police say a Silver Alert has been issued for 45-year-old Rodney Earl Macon who was last seen on 3rd Street SE in Hickory.

Macon is described as a Black man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black shorts and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Macon’s whereabouts is asked to call Hickory police at 828-328-5551.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Meredith Jennings
Richland School District Two employee arrested for sexual conduct with minors, officials say
Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
Documents and files obtained through a Freedom of Information Act reveal investigators heard...
New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.
Ex-prosecutor disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court

Latest News

This story will be updated.
Shooting in downtown Columbia causes heavy traffic on Elmwood Ave.
wis
FIRST ALERT: Elsa moving away from South Carolina; spotty storms this afternoon, evening
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
Deputies searching for missing teen
Officer involved in arrest fired, facing charges
Officer involved in arrest fired, facing charges
Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC is establishing a new facility in Kershaw County.
$150 million investment to bring nearly 300 new jobs to Kershaw County