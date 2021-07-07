Silver Alert issued for missing Hickory man with dementia or cognitive impairment

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment was reported missing in Hickory.

Hickory police say a Silver Alert has been issued for 45-year-old Rodney Earl Macon who was last seen on 3rd Street SE in Hickory.

Macon is described as a Black man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black shorts and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Macon’s whereabouts is asked to call Hickory police at 828-328-5551.

