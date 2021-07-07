Police asking public for help finding missing 65-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 65-year-old man in Charlotte.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Hugo Pinedo, who was reported missing around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say Pineda suffers from cognitive issues and his family is concerned for his safety.

Pineda was last seen near Yorkhills Drive in the Steele Creek area around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. He is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with NC tag THP-3253.

SILVER ALERT: 65-Year-Old Hugo Pineda https://t.co/QXUTw8zxP4 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 7, 2021

Pineda is described as being around 5′5″ and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or has information about Hugo Pineda is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.