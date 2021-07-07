SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police asking public for help finding missing 65-year-old Charlotte man

Police asking public for help finding missing 65-year-old Charlotte man
Police asking public for help finding missing 65-year-old Charlotte man(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 65-year-old man in Charlotte.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Hugo Pinedo, who was reported missing around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say Pineda suffers from cognitive issues and his family is concerned for his safety.

Pineda was last seen near Yorkhills Drive in the Steele Creek area around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. He is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with NC tag THP-3253.

Pineda is described as being around 5′5″ and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or has information about Hugo Pineda is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Meredith Jennings
Richland School District Two employee arrested for sexual conduct with minors, officials say
Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Human remains found during search for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
COVID-19 case counts climbing in U.S. and South Carolina
Johnson pleaded guilty to fraud in 2019 and served a year in prison.
Ex-prosecutor disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court
Documents and files obtained through a Freedom of Information Act reveal investigators heard...
New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith

Latest News

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Elmwood Avenue and Park Street in downtown Columbia.
Shooting in downtown Columbia causes heavy traffic on Elmwood Ave.
wis
FIRST ALERT: Elsa moving away from South Carolina; spotty storms this afternoon, evening
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
Deputies searching for missing teen
Officer involved in arrest fired, facing charges
Officer involved in arrest fired, facing charges
Prestage Farms of South Carolina, LLC is establishing a new facility in Kershaw County.
$150 million investment to bring nearly 300 new jobs to Kershaw County