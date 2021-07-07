SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of shooting his child’s mother in N.C.

Antwone Easterling
Antwone Easterling(Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINGBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – An ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of shooting his child’s mother is in custody, Laurinburg police said.

Authorities announced the arrest of Antwone Easterling Wednesday morning. He was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Easterling allegedly went to the victim’s home and opened fire, leaving the victim injured.

Police said he then ran from the scene.

The victim’s current condition was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
Micah Longstreet returned home and is with his family.
Missing teen in Lexington returns home
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Four weeks after Murdaugh killings, community waits for answers
Tamar Nance is charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree burglary, kidnapping and...
Man accused of sexual assault of elderly woman in Columbia

Latest News

The entire South Carolina coastline is under a tropical storm warning.
SC coast under tropical storm warning as Elsa moves up Florida coast
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
From left: Jhaz Allison, Dahkir Anderson and Austin Martin
2 charged with kidnapping, killing, burning and burying Aiken man
1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson
Missing Jefferson Co. 1-year-old found safe, father in custody