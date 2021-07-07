Police arrest man accused of shooting his child’s mother in N.C.

LAURINGBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – An ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of shooting his child’s mother is in custody, Laurinburg police said.

Authorities announced the arrest of Antwone Easterling Wednesday morning. He was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Easterling allegedly went to the victim’s home and opened fire, leaving the victim injured.

Police said he then ran from the scene.

The victim’s current condition was not immediately known.

