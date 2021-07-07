SkyView
Parents arrested after 4-year-old shot and killed in Manitou Springs parking lot

By Tony Keith and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation started outside of Maggie’s Farm in Manitou Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the body of a juvenile was found in the area at about 12:03 p.m. Manitou Springs Police were first called to the neighborhood at about noon for what was described as an “incident.” The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation from there.

“After preliminary investigation by our Major Crimes Detectives, it was learned that a 4-year-old child was with his mother and younger sibling in a vehicle while the father went to make purchases, when the child discovered a gun,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared in a release. “Unfortunately, the 4-year-old child was pronounced dead on scene after suffering from what apparently was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.”

Both parents were arrested after the shooting. Ashlynne Perez and Carlos Perez are each facing a charge of criminally negligent child abuse resulting in death.

“This is a tragic investigation that not only affects the family of the victim, but it affects our community and our first responders,” the sheriff’s office added. “We want to remind the community to be sure to talk to your children about guns, even if you do not own guns. If you own guns, gun safety must be taught to all those that are near the gun, the gun must be stored unloaded and locked up. All keys to the locks should be hidden.”

Maggie’s Farm is located on Manitou Avenue just north of Highway 24.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article.

