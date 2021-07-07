SkyView
Man arrested, accused of breaking into pizza shop on Sumter St.

Samuel Berry
Samuel Berry(Columbia Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into a pizza shop on Sumter Street.

Samuel Berry has been charged with 2nd-degree burglary, larceny, and malicious injury to property.

According to reports, Berry was caught on surveillance video breaking into Il Focolare Pizzeria on two separate occasions.

Berry was taken into custody on Main Street Wednesday.

