SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Human remains found while searching for suspect in South Carolina, deputies say

Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at...
Officials say the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at this time.(WYFF)
By Anne Newman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Human remains were found Tuesday night by deputies searching for a suspect that fled a traffic stop, according to Deputy Kory Morian, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:22 p.m. Greenville County K9 Deputies were tracking a suspect that fled a traffic stop near Augusta Road and I-85, Morian said.

According to Morian, during the search deputies located unidentifiable humans remains near a wooded area near the intersection of Woodmede Way and Bruce Road just before 5 p.m.

Deputies said they later located the suspect that fled the traffic stop, Morian said.

According to Morian, the suspect from the traffic stop and the human remains appear to be unrelated at this time.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
Tamar Nance is charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree burglary, kidnapping and...
Man accused of sexual assault of elderly woman in Columbia
Micah Longstreet returned home and is with his family.
Missing teen in Lexington returns home
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Four weeks after Murdaugh killings, community waits for answers
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster and others filed their opening brief in an appeal of a federal court’s...
Gov. McMaster appeals preliminary injunction of Fetal Heartbeat Bill
Elsa
Gov. McMaster, SCEMD urging storm preparation for Elsa
At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Elsa was making landfall in Taylor County, Florida, according to the...
Tropical Storm Warning in effect for SC as Elsa weakens over Florida
SC reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Wednesday