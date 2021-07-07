SkyView
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death

Amanda Sutherland
Amanda Sutherland(Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Horry County investigator with the South Carolina Department of Social Services has been charged following a child’s death, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to information from the State Law Enforcement Division, 29-year-old Amanda Marie Sutherland, who worked as a Horry County child protective services investigator with DSS, was charged Tuesday with misconduct in office.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state she was booked July 6 at 11:50 a.m., and remains in jail under no bond.

According to the warrant affidavit from SLED, Sutherland was assigned to investigate allegations of child abuse and/or neglect on April 21, “and had a legal duty to begin an appropriate and thorough investigation with twenty-four hours of receiving the report.”

On May 5, 14 days after receiving the report, one of the children listed in it died, authorities said. A week later, on May 12, Sutherland created a “detailed falsification” in the case dictation, stating she conducted a home visit with the mother and children, according to the affidavit.

Authorities allege that Sutherland had never met with the parents or children, been to the home, or began an investigation into the allegations or assessment of the welfare of the children.

“To aid in her creation of this falsification, the defendant used facts and notes about the family from the electronic case file, added after the child’s death, to make the falsification appear to be more believable,” the affidavit states.

SLED conducted the investigation in conjunction with the Conway Police Department.

