FIRST ALERT: Elsa will bring heavy rain, gusty winds to parts of the Midlands tonight into Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself for Elsa! We’re tracking heavy rain and gusty winds for the Midlands tonight through Thursday.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· We’re tracking Elsa. The storm is expected to impact parts of the Midlands tonight into Thursday with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Severe weather is also possible.

· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and bands of heavy rain and storms in the Midlands, especially late tonight into the overnight. Gusty winds are possible. We can’t rule out isolated tornadoes. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

· Thursday is also an Alert Day as Elsa continues pushing heavy rain in our area and the threat for isolated tornadoes. Most of the rain will likely be north of the Midlands late Thursday morning into the afternoon.

· Some areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain tonight into Thursday. Turn around, don’t drown.

· Keep in mind that a westward shift in Elsa’s track could bring more impacts to the Midlands. An eastward shift would lessen our impacts.

· A few showers/storms are possible Friday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

· Highs in the 90s next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking Elsa’s path very closely. This storm is expected to track over our area tonight and Thursday. As it weakens, it will spread moisture and wind in our direction. As a result, tonight and Thursday are Alert Days.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Periods of heavy rain and storms will be moving through the area tonight and overnight into your Thursday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, producing localized or flash flooding in the Midlands. Isolated tornadoes are also possible tonight. Winds will be gusty. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances are at 100% tonight.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Elsa will continue to push heavy rain and storms through the area Thursday. Watch out for flooding. Turn around, don’t drown! Also, the threat for severe weather will remain in the area as the storm continues to spin north over our area. Rain chances are around 90%.

WIS (WIS)

Parts of the Midlands could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain tonight through Thursday.

Some gusty winds are possible as well for the Midlands. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the eastern Midlands tonight through Thursday evening. Winds could gust to 35-40 mph.

Keep in mind that Elsa’s track will determine our specific impacts. A westward shift in the track would bring more rain, storms and potential severe weather to more of the Midlands. An eastward shift would lessen our impacts.

Elsa will likely be north of our area by Thursday afternoon and evening. However, a few isolated showers and storms are possible. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

By Friday, a few showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.

This weekend, prepare for a few showers and thunderstorms here and there. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s next week.

First Alert Tonight (Tracking Elsa): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (100%). Gusty Winds. Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (90%). Storms Possible. Gusty Winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.