FIRST ALERT: Elsa brings threat of heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Elsa, which will likely impact the Palmetto State today into Thursday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today and Thursday are alert days as we track Elsa.

· Expect some scattered storms this afternoon as some bands from Elsa could reach our region.

· Heavy rain begins overnight around 1am to 3am Thursday as Elsa tracks north into South Carolina.

· Gusty winds up to 40mph cannot be ruled out as the system tracks through our state.

· The heaviest rain occurs Thursday morning and early afternoon, then scattered storms are possible in the late afternoon.

First Alert Weather Story:

Here comes Elsa! We have a muggy day today as the tropical humidity arrives from the south. Expect a 40% chance of some scattered showers and storms by this afternoon. Some feeder bands from Elsa could skirt our region this afternoon. Highs today are in the upper 80s. We have an alert day for this afternoon for the chance of severe storms this afternoon.

Heavy rain pushes into South Carolina around 1am to 3am. As the storm moves into the state around 2am we have gusty winds up to 40mph and heavy rain possible. The chance of rain is 100%. The rain continues through Thursday morning and pushes mostly north of Columbia by around 10am to noon. Then expect some scattered storms throughout the Midlands. Chances of rain Thursday are around 90%. An alert day is in effect for Thursday as well.

Rainfall amounts will be around 1-3″ with a few spots getting in upwards of 4″. The heaviest rain still looks to be east of Columbia, it is highly dependent upon the track of the system. Amounts like this can lead to flooding so if you see a roadway under water, do not drive through the water!

Thursday afternoon we have some scattered showers and storms lingering. With highs reaching the low 80s expect mostly cloudy skies and the heavy rain to move to the north by around 10am to noon.

Friday there’s a 40% chance of some afternoon showers and storms as the storm moves north, but leaves the tropical moisture. With a high temp reaching the low 90s we’ll have enough instability to bring the chance of thunder.

Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain (40-50%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly Cloudy. Heavy AM Rain (90%). PM Storms Possible. Highs in the mid to low 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

