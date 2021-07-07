SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Cunningham announces he’s broken fundraising record in governor’s race

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham says he has raised more than a half-million dollars in the first two months of the gubernatorial race.

Cunningham said in a release Tuesday he has raised a total of $634,000, marking the highest sum raised in the first quarter of a candidate’s campaign for governor.

The previous record, he said, was held by Vincent Sheheen, who raised $611,314 in the first quarter of his 2014 race.

Cunningham entered the race on April 26.

He said 84% of the donations he received came from South Carolina donors.

“I am incredibly humbled by the strength of the grassroots support we have received since announcing our campaign for governor,” Cunningham said. “People are fired up about bringing South Carolina out of the past and into the future and I am ready to help lead the way.”

He said he will fight to raise teacher pay, expand Medicaid, protect and expand voting rights, tackle climate change, and make criminal justice reforms.

“We are building a campaign unlike anything South Carolina has ever seen and we will have the resources to communicate our message to voters across this state,” Cunningham said. “I know what it takes to win tough races; I’ve done it before and I’m going to do it again.”

Cunningham is currently on a 46-county tour of the state, the latest stop of which will be in Dorchester County on Thursday.

Cunningham served one term in the U.S. House representing South Carolina’s First Congressional District. He was defeated in November in his re-election bid by Nancy Mace.

Cunningham is listed along with McMaster, Mia McLeod, James E. Smith Jr., Mindy Steele and Gary Votour on the State Ethics Commission’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
Micah Longstreet returned home and is with his family.
Missing teen in Lexington returns home
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Four weeks after Murdaugh killings, community waits for answers
Tamar Nance is charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree burglary, kidnapping and...
Man accused of sexual assault of elderly woman in Columbia

Latest News

Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
From left: Jhaz Allison, Dahkir Anderson and Austin Martin
2 charged with kidnapping, killing, burning and burying Aiken man
1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson
Missing Jefferson Co. 1-year-old found safe, father in custody
Multiple hand lines were deployed to the building and after searching the back bedroom, crews...
Neighbors unable to rescue man who died in house fire
The entire South Carolina coastline is under a tropical storm warning.
SC coast under tropical storm warning as Elsa moves up Florida coast