SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Texas

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San Antonio area.(San Antonio Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Texas issued a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 2-year-old abducted from the San Antonio area.

Kayeden Stutzman, a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, around 3 feet tall and 25 pounds, was last seen on the 11000 block of Parliament Street on Tuesday.

A suspect in the case is Erik Stutzman, a 28-year-old white male with black hair, brown eyes an approximately 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2019 gray Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate number NTZ6442.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
Tamar Nance is charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree burglary, kidnapping and...
Man accused of sexual assault of elderly woman in Columbia
Micah Longstreet returned home and is with his family.
Missing teen in Lexington returns home
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Four weeks after Murdaugh killings, community waits for answers
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster and others filed their opening brief in an appeal of a federal court’s...
Gov. McMaster appeals preliminary injunction of Fetal Heartbeat Bill
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
LIVE: Biden visits Illinois to sell voters on families agenda
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, heads to Georgia