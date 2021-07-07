SkyView
2 suspects in Aiken gunpoint kidnapping now charged with murder

Jhaz Allison (left), Dahkir Anderson (top right), Sharla Hamilton (right center) and Austin Martin (bottom right).(WRDW)
Jhaz Allison (left), Dahkir Anderson (top right), Sharla Hamilton (right center) and Austin Martin (bottom right).(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two of the suspects in the armed kidnapping of an Aiken man have now been charged with murder, according to jail records.

The Aiken County Sheriff Office asking for the public’s help finding a missing person who was kidnapped at gunpoint last week.

Jhaz Allison’s mother reported that he was kidnapped June 24 from Smallridge Street in Aiken.

She told investigators that three armed men were holding her 29-year-old son at gunpoint by three men and a woman who were in a white sport utility vehicle, deputies said.

MORE | Grandson arrested in murder of 75-year-old on Hillwood Lane

Then deputies found the SUV at a gas station at 1318 Edgefield Highway.

Deputies said they took Dahkir “Doc” Anderson, Austin Martin and Sharla Hamilton into custody.

Martin and Anderson have now been charged with murder, according to Aiken County jail records released Wednesday.

They’re also charged with “graves/destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.”

Authorities haven’t commented on that, but the new charges follow the discovery last Tuesday of the body of a Black male buried outside Aiken.

At 10:20 a.m. last Tuesday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a wooded area in the 500 block of Harbor Drive just north of Aiken after law enforcement received information about a body being buried on the property.

The body was to be autopsied in Newberry to determine the cause of death, identity of the victim will be pending DNA testing, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

Contacted Wednesday morning, Ables said he had no updates on the case.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

Investigators has obtained warrants for each of the suspects in Allison’s kidnapping on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, various drug offenses and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Anyone with information or video is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers and could earn a reward.

