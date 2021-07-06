SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Upstate deputy punched wife in front of child, warrants say

Blake Jeffery Barton is charged with second-degree domestic violence.
Blake Jeffery Barton is charged with second-degree domestic violence.(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A Spartanburg County deputy is accused of punching his wife in front of their child, according to an arrest warrant.

Blake Jeffery Barton is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

A warrant said, on July 5, Barton pushed, hit and punched his wife in their home in front of their minor child.

Barton has been suspended without pay, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Micah Longstreet returned home and is with his family.
Missing teen in Lexington returns home
Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Rose Gold club on Broad River Road.
Man shot at club on Broad River Road, RCSD confirms
The deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road.
Person killed in head-on crash in Richland County
wis
FIRST ALERT: Elsa brings heavy rain threat to Midlands Wednesday/Thursday

Latest News

Christopher Lee O'Donald
Man fires at deputy during chase, stopping police SUV
Harrison Graham was located safe and sound, police say.
Missing Columbia man with several medical conditions located safe
Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
Bryan Bolden
Sumter County man wanted on domestic violence, assault charges