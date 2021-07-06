Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Viewers share their “trashy” pictures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, big shout-outs to several South Carolinians helping to keep our state beautiful. On Facebook recently, I asked for your pictures showing how you’re making a dent in the litter problem.

Beth Wildeman says Will and his Papa drive around on the golf cart in Saluda and pick up trash along the roadways. They take the cans then to the fire department to be recycled. Thanks to this granddad for teaching a younger generation the value in cleaning up and recycling what you can.

Lowcountry Trash Heroes said they’re reporting in from Hilton Head for me. Dr. John Batson who practices medicine in the lowcountry also is involved in his community and helps with litter pickup. This group focuses on good stewardship for our rivers, marches, beaches, sea, and land.

Lowcountry Trash Heroes at it again. Thanks, Mick Pullon, for these pictures. And how impressive that when your son attends Baylor University in Texas next year, he’ll be staring a “Texas Trash Heroes” chapter there. Way to continue the mission.

Blake Hunter picks up trash with this grabber and bag. That’s all it takes to make a difference. Thanks, Blake. And remember, everyone, that Palmetto Pride and Keep the Midlands Beautiful are two organizations that will supply you with the materials to go out and do a trash pickup.

Matt and Walt pick up trash on the family’s morning walks. Thanks, Kaci Muthig, for the photo proof. Palmetto Pride reports that 71,677 students were reached through their education programs on how to not be litterbugs. Matt and Walt certainly are showing they’re listening.

And look at this terrific team of ladies. Ella Clark sent the picture of these dancers from Dixie Elliott’s Carolina Dance Academy in Manning. The young ladies have pledged to work four times or more a year through the Palmetto Pride statewide program. The girls range in age from 14 to 18 and this project has been eye-opening for them.The Great Orangeburg Chapter of the South Carolina State University National Alumni Association is committed to keeping the streets of Orangeburg clean. Well done all of you!

And Croom Hunter wants to remind everyone that this beautiful water is polluted by some balloons. When balloon-releases take place, it’s nice to see the balloons float away, but they come down at some point and then transform into trash as they did here. Croom says to remember they don’t just float into outer space.

Avis Howell-Gathers shows the efforts she and others are doing in grabbing a bag, a pickup stick, and a great attitude to beautify our neighborhoods. You, Avis, are part of the South Carolina volunteers who have picked up 2,602,386 pounds of trash this past year.

Nancy Barnhill lives on Lake Murray’s Shull Island and she walks four miles 5-6 days a week. She has a grabber and picks up cans and plastic bottles and such. She got tired of looking at the litter as she walked and decided to become the “someone else” who did something about it. Her reminder to everyone is to secure trash in boats and pickups. Most of what she picks up blows out of the back of boats on trailers and pickup beds.

And WIS viewer and Facebook follower Cathy FitzGerald said she didn’t have a picture but her husband regularly picks up trash on their one-mile stretch of road.

If you’d like to learn more about how to organize your own litter pickup, contact Palmetto Pride at 1-877-PAL-PRDE. That’s 1-877-725-7733.

