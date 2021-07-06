SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years, just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and was classified as an X-class eruption, the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption, a gargantuan X8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent X1.5 flare wasn’t as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of X-rays that hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah Longstreet returned home and is with his family.
Missing teen in Lexington returns home
Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
Officers investigating fatal shooting in Richland Co.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Rose Gold club on Broad River Road.
Man shot at club on Broad River Road, RCSD confirms
The deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road.
Person killed in head-on crash in Richland County
wis
FIRST ALERT - Elsa brings heavy rain threat to Midlands Wednesday/Thursday

Latest News

Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked at Airport...
28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia’s Far East
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
Sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ escaped N.C. inmate was accidentally released from jail
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32