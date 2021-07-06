Sumter County man wanted on domestic violence, assault charges

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman who was his former romantic partner, officials say.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Bolden, 43, is accused of hitting a woman multiple times and threatening her with a bladed object. Officials say he is also accused of pushing another female during the same incident.

Bolden is charged with high and aggravated domestic violence, simple assault and malicious injury to property.

Bolden is 5′5″, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you see Bolden you are urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

