SC woman receives 6-figure payout in birth control implant lawsuit

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Court documents show a Beaufort County woman received more than a half-million dollars after suing over what she claimed should have been a simple medical procedure.

The woman’s lawsuit claimed someone at Beaufort Clinic inserted a Nexplanon implant into her arm in January 2014. Nexplanon is a birth control implant that is designed to last up to four years and be 99% effective at preventing pregnancy.

But the woman claimed the device was improperly placed, which caused her to make several visits to the Regional Medical Center where the implant was finally removed.

The suit states she was left with nerve damage in her arm, ultimately resulting in a permanent injury.

A list of payouts from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund states the case ended in a $600,000 settlement.

