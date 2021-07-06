SC small business leaders urge Scott, Graham to support immigration reform

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce is calling for U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham to support bipartisan immigration proposals.

The group’s president and CEO, Frank Knapp, announced a partnership with the American Business Immigration Coalition, a national organization that works to promote immigration reform in Washington DC.

Immigration proposals supported by the group include offering a pathway to citizenship for dreamers (the term used to describe people brought to the U.S. illegally as children), those with temporary protected status and farmworkers.

They say that would expand the workforce to help address the nationwide shortage of workers.

The group contends passing bills such as the Durbin-Graham Dream Act of 2021, the SECURE Act, and the Bennett Crapo Senate Companion Bill to the Farm Workforce Modernization Act would give the South Carolina economy and labor pool a post-pandemic boost.

“We have a ready source of people right now, the dreamers, who are ready to fully engage in our work force and starting small businesses -- that’s why we need immediate action on the bills that are now sitting in Congress,” Knapp said. “Give them the citizenship that they need so they can fully use their talents of working, getting degrees, and starting businesses.”

Graham said in June he doesn’t see any chance of immigration reform right now given the massive influx at the southern border.

