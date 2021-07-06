SC deputy shot at during pursuit, officials say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An Oconee County deputy was shot at by a suspect during a pursuit Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed Monday.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Avalanche around 3:32 p.m. on Highway 183 near Highway 130, which is near the Oconee Nuclear Station, sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Watt said.

Watt said the traffic stop was due to suspicious behavior by the suspect in the parking lot of Wells Fargo bank on Highway 130 near Salem.

The pursuit moved from Oconee County into Pickens County, with the driver of the vehicle being pursued driving at excessive speeds and disregarding a stop sign along with passing vehicles on a double yellow line, Watt said. As the pursuit continued, he said the driver stopped the vehicle and fired shots at the deputy’s vehicle with what appeared to be some type of rifle disabling the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy did return fire during this time and was unharmed, Watt said.

Deputies say the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location where the driver of the vehicle, who appeared to be the only person inside, ran away on foot on Jamison Road near Freedom Forest Drive.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a search for the suspect, Watt said.

Investigators have not found any evidence that the driver was injured.

A possible description of the suspect in question is a man with facial hair, wearing a dark shirt with either black or brown hair, Watt said.

The sheriff’s office has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the deputy being shot at by the suspect during the pursuit, Watt said.

Per sheriff’s office policy, the deputy will be placed on administrative leave while SLED conducts the investigation of the deputy discharging his weapon after being fired upon by the driver.

