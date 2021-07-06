SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client killed during a protest in Wisconsin last year was a sex offender, in hopes of showing the man was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun because he couldn’t possess one.

Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests in August in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse has argued he acted in self-defense.

His attorney, Mark Richards, filed motions Thursday seeking permission to introduce evidence that Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and couldn’t legally possess a firearm.

Richards says that bolsters his theory that Rosenbaum was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun during the protests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah Longstreet returned home and is with his family.
Missing teen in Lexington returns home
Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Rose Gold club on Broad River Road.
Man shot at club on Broad River Road, RCSD confirms
The deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road.
Person killed in head-on crash in Richland County
wis
FIRST ALERT: Elsa brings heavy rain threat to Midlands Wednesday/Thursday

Latest News

Tamar Nance is charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree burglary, kidnapping and...
Man accused of sexual assault of elderly woman in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court.
Rittenhouse attorney wants to use victim's sex offender status in court
There are growing concerns that July Fourth celebrations may fuel the spread of the COVID-19...
Health experts concerned 4th of July will spark delta variant spread
Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft