Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing six-year-old boy

Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive
Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive(PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, a six-year-old boy went missing Monday afternoon. Beach Police say he was last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive.

“We have about a 30-minute window from when they found out that he was missing, and then notified the police department. Which as busy as it is on the beach it is really not abnormal from our experience. However, you have to understand the beach is extremely, extremely packed. So they wanted to try to locate that child themselves before they notify law enforcement officers. Once they notified us. It was all hands on deck at that moment,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief Eusebio Talamantez.

Officials say Enrique Cortez is about three feet tall and weighs about 50 lbs. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and light blue shorts.

The search for Enrique continued into Monday night. Panama City Beach Police Department was assisted by several agencies including Bay County Sheriffs Office, Panama City Police Department, Beach and Fire Rescue, FWC, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the United States Coast Guard.

According to Chief Talamantez authorities were focusing the search for Enrique near the water where he was last seen by his parents.

“We’re focusing a lot of our attention in the water because that’s sort of the area he was last seen. However, we have searched up and down this beach utilizing four-wheel-drive vehicles, helicopters, drones, every time for every resource we have for utilizing this moment to try to find this child,” added the Chief.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Panama City Beach Police Department. Their number is 850-233-5000.

Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old last seen on the beach behind the...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive.(PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)

