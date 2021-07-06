Money Matters: Is having pet insurance a good idea?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Money.com more people are buying pet insurance. Is that a good idea? Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners says pet owners should definitely consider healthcare costs when making a pet decision.

“...not just the food but also those healthcare costs that are going to come up over their lifetime,” Bradley said.

How do you find the best policy and save money?

Insure your pets when they’re young or when you first get them

Seek out accidental coverage for expensive unexpected events

Compare policies

Analyze companies track records, lean toward a company with good track record of paying claims and good customer service

