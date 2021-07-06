SkyView
Missing Columbia man with several medical conditions located safe

Harrison Graham was located safe and sound, police say.
Harrison Graham was located safe and sound, police say.(CPD)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man with several medical conditions has been located, officials say.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the Special Victims Unit has located Harrison Graham Tuesday safe and sound. Graham was reported missing on June 12 by family members.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

