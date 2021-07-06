Missing Columbia man with several medical conditions located safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man with several medical conditions has been located, officials say.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the Special Victims Unit has located Harrison Graham Tuesday safe and sound. Graham was reported missing on June 12 by family members.

