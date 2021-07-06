SkyView
Man fires at deputy during chase, stopping police SUV

Christopher Lee O'Donald
Christopher Lee O'Donald(Oconee County Sheriff's Office.)
By AP
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man being chased by a deputy in South Carolina stopped his pickup truck and fired a rifle at the officer, disabling the police SUV.

Investigators say the Oconee County deputy was not hurt and police are still looking for Christopher Lee O’Donald who later ran from his vehicle.

Authorities say the deputy saw started chasing O’Donald Monday after seeing him act suspiciously in the parking lot of a bank near Salem.

Investigators say O’Donald sped away, running through a stop sign and passing cars on double yellow lines.

He then fired at the deputy’s SUV, shattering the windshield and flattening at least one tire.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

