Man accused of sexual assault of elderly woman in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her has been arrested.

The Columbia Police Department arrested Tamar Nance, 30, in connection with an ongoing investigation. Police said he broke into an elderly woman’s home on Crossbow Drive around 5 a.m. on June 23.

Officers said Nance held her against her will and sexually assaulted her before stealing her credit card.

The victim needed medical treatment after the incident, police said.

Investigators said DNA evidence connected Nance to the crime.

He’s charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree burglary, kidnapping and financial transaction card theft.

Nance is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

